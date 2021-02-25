The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the result of the Company Secretaries (CS) Professional (Old and New) programme exam today. Candidates can check the result on the website icsi.examresults.net.

ICSI CS Professional and Executive examinations were held in December 2020. The ICSI CS Executive result will be announced at 3 PM today.

The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break up of marks will be available on the Institute’s website.

“The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examination will be despatched to the candidates at their registered address immediately after declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such candidates may contact the institute at : exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars,” ICSI has said.

Here is ICSI CS exam result notice.

Here’s direct link to ICSI CS Professional exam result.

Steps to check the ICSI CS Professional exam result: