The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the list of candidates who have qualified the interview round in the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Recruitment Exam, 2019 on its official website. Candidates can check the list on the homepage of the UPPSC website uppsc.up.nic.in.

As per a notification released by the Commission, a total of 811 candidates were qualified to appear for the interview round conducted between January 28 to Feb 4, 2021.

A total of 453 candidates appeared for the exam, of which, 434 candidates were shortlisted.

The UPPSC Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Recruitment Exam, 2019 was held from September 22 to 26, 2020, which saw the participation of 4,783 candidates.

Earlier, UPPSC had issued the list of candidates qualified for the interview in Upper Subordinate Services Exam 2019. A total of 799 candidates were qualified for Group 1-Executive interview, four for Group-2 Agriculture, eight for Group-3 Horticulture and 17 for Group-7 FSO.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.