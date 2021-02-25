The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the dates and admit card for the Physical Standard Test and Physical Efficiency Test (PST/PET) Phase-II for the 2018 Assam Police Constable recruitment. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website at slprbassam.in.

In the second phase, the PET/ PST will be held in three districts of Assam — Sivasagar, Karimganj, and Jorhat from March 1 to March 7, 2021.

Earlier, the Board has conducted the PST/ PET Phase-I from February 15.

Steps to download the PST/ PET admit card:

Visit the official website at slprbassam.in Click on “Link” given under “Download Admit Card for 3 Districts ( Phase II ) for PST/PET of Constable AB/UB recruitment” Login using phone number/email ID/Application no Download admit card and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2,391 posts of Constable in Unarmed Branch (UB) and 4,271 posts of Constables in Armed Branch (AB) in Assam Police.

In case of any difficulty during login, candidates may contact the help desk at 8826762317 between 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM or Email at helpdesk.admitcard@gmail.com.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.