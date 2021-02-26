Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the result of the written exam and practical skill test for the 2018 Junior Assistant recruitment. Candidates who appeared for the exam and skill test can download the result from the OSSSC website osssc.gov.in.

The merit list contains the roll number of candidates who have been provisionally screened and allowed to appear in the Practical Skill Test, Item No. 2, Basic Computer Skills.

The one-hour Basic Computer Test will be conducted by OSSSC on March 7 at 10.00 AM in the district allotted to candidates. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards by logging in at the OSSSC website through registration/roll/mobile number and date of birth.

Here’s direct link to OSSSC 2018 Junior Assistant exam result.

Here’s direct link to download OSSSC Junior Assistant computer test admit card.

Steps to download OSSSC Junior Assistant computer test admit card:

Visit OSSSC website osssc.gov.in Click on the download admit card link flashing on the homepage Enter date of birth, registration/roll/mobile number Download admit card and take printout.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1,746 vacancies for District/Rarge/Division Cadre posts of Junior Clerk and Junior Assistant in various departments in the government of Odisha. The application process for the same was conducted from December 29, 2018 to January 29, 2019.