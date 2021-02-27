The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the answer key of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the GATE 2021 examination can check the answer key on the official website at gate.iitb.ac.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key from March 2 to March 4 with detailed description and proof. The candidates raising objections are required to pay a fee of Rs 500 per objection.

Final answer keys/ranges will be published around March 18, 2021, after reviewing all challenges by the GATE 2021 committee. If any challenge is accepted by the committee, a full refund will be made to the candidate for the respective accepted challenge, after the publication of the final answer keys, read the notification.

Earlier this month, the GATE 2021 response sheet was released by IIT Bombay.

Steps to download GATE 2021 answer key:

Visit the official website gate.iitb.ac.in On the homepage, click on, “GATE 2021 Question Papers and Answer Keys are available” Click on the subject The GATE answer key 2021 will appear in PDF format Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check the released answer key.

IIT Bombay will announce the results of GATE 2021 on March 22.

The GATE 2021 exams were conducted on February 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14 in two shifts — from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM. The registration process for GATE 2021 was held from September 14 to October 14.

The examination is conducted to testing candidates’ comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture and post-graduate level subjects in Arts, Commerce and Science.