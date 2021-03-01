Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key of the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2019 Tier-II exam on its website ssc.nic.in. SSC conducted the CGLE Tier-II (Descriptive Paper) on November 22 at different centres all over the country. The result was declared on February 22.

Candidates may take a print out of their respective question paper(s) along with the final answer keys by using the link given below. The candidates will have to login using roll number and password. This facility will be available for the candidates till March 20, 4:00 PM.

Here’s direct link to SSC CGLE 2019 Tier 2 final answer key.

Based on the aggregate performance in Tier-I and Tier-II Examination, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, for evaluation of their Tier-III (Descriptive Paper). Candidates can check the result and download the merit list from the SSC website ssc.nic.in. The merit list contains the name, category and roll number of the selected candidates.

Here’s direct link to SSC CGLE 2019 Tier-II merit list.



In total 43,896 candidates have qualified for the SSC CGL 2019 Tier-III exam. The number of candidates qualified in Tier-II for evaluation of Tier-III for the post of Assistant Audit Officer is 2,418 while that of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and Statistical Investigator Grade-II is 1,887.

Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates in the Tier-II examination will be uploaded on the website together with the marks of Tier-III exam after declaration of result of Tier-III (Descriptive Paper), SSC has said.