The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Interview schedule Phase-II for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) on its official website. Eligible candidates can check the schedule on the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The interview is scheduled for more than 1600 candidates from March 15 to April 19, 2021, in two shifts — from 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM.

Steps to check and download the schedule:

Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Interview Program (2nd and Last Phase)” The schedule will be displayed on the screen Check and download for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check and download the interview schedule for Phase-II.

The interview letters will be made available for the qualified candidates on BPSC’s official website a week before the interview schedule. The candidates are required to present the original documents.

Recently, BPSC has also released the Prelim answer key for the 66th Combined Competitive Re-Exam on the official website.

BPSC Assistant Engineer Main exam answer keys were released on December 19, 2020. The exam was conducted from August 5 to August 9, 2019. BPSC released two separate notifications on September 13, 2019, for recruitment for Assistant Engineering positions. Both the notification are for vacancies for Minor Water Resources Department, Govt of Bihar for 28 positions for Mechanical and Civil Engineers.

