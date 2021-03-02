Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the ACF/ RFO interview schedule on its official website. Eligible candidates can check and download the schedule on the website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted from March 8 to 10 in two shifts — 10.00 AM and 2.00 PM.

Earlier, UPPSC 2019 ACF/RFO Mains result was released. A total of 115 candidates were declared qualified for the interview round. The exam was held from October 15-29 for 197 candidates.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 55 posts, of which 2 vacancies are for ACF posts and 53 vacancies are for RFO posts.

Steps to download ACF/RFO Interview schedule:

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in Click on, “NOTICE REGARDING INTERVIEW FOR ADVT. NO. A-2/E-1/2019, A.C.F.-R.F.O. SERVICE EXAM-2019” under the “Information Bulletin” section The schedule will appear on the screen in PDF format Check the schedule Download and take a print for future reference

The candidates are required to bring their original documents at the interview venue.