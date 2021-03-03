Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE) Assam has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Sanskrit Graduate Teacher on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website madhyamik.assam.gov.in till March 10, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 241 vacancies of Sanskrit Graduate Teachers, of which, 228 posts are for Assamese Medium, 2 for Hindi Medium and 11 for Bengali Medium.

Here’s the direct link to the released notification.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

The candidates must not be less than the age of 18 years and not more than the age of 40 years. Age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification:

Graduate or Post Graduate from a recognized University in Arts with the Sanskrit language as one of the subjects or the highest degree in the language with at least 50% marks in either Graduation or Post Graduation (or its equivalent) and Bachelor of Education (BEd) from National Council for Teacher Education recognized institution.

Pay Scale:

According to the official notification, the pay will be Rs 14000 to Rs 60,500 and Grade Pay will be Rs 8700 Per Month and Other allowances as admissible per rule.

Steps to apply for Sanskrit Graduate Teacher Posts:

Visit the official website madhyamik.assam.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Click here to apply” under “Apply Online for the post of Graduate Teacher (Sanskrit) under Secondary Education Register and login Apply for the post Download and take a print of the application form for future reference

For applying in multiple districts, go to “Create New Account” and register again for another district. You can use same mobile number, email id and HS TET roll no for multiple applications,” read a statement by the Board.

Here’s the direct link to apply for 241 vacancies of Sanskrit Graduate Teacher.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.