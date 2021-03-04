The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will close the objection window for GATE 2021 on its official website today. Candidates can raise objections against the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 model answer key, if any, on the official website gate.iitb.ac.in till 5.00 PM.

The candidates raising objections are required to pay a fee of Rs 500 per objection. The GATE 2021 model answer key was released in February.

Final answer keys/ranges will be published around March 18, after reviewing all challenges by the GATE 2021 committee. If any challenge is accepted by the committee, a full refund will be made to the candidate for the respective accepted challenge, after the publication of the final answer keys, read the notification.

Steps to raise objection against GATE 2021 answer key:

Visit the official website gate.iitb.ac.in On the homepage, click on, “To Challenge/Contest the Questions/Answer Keys of GATE 2021 Click Here” Login using Enrollment ID / Email Address and Password Check the answer key, raise your objection and attach supporting documents Make payment for the raised objection Download and take a print for further reference

Here’s the direct link to raise objections against GATE 2021 answer key.

IIT Bombay will announce the results of GATE 2021 on March 22.

The GATE 2021 exams were conducted on February 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14 in two shifts — from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM. The registration process for the exam was held from September 14 to October 14, 2020.

The examination is conducted to testing candidates’ comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture and post-graduate level subjects in Arts, Commerce and Science.