National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the recorded responses and provisional answer keys of the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE)-2021 for admission to Sainik Schools. AISSEE 2021 was held on February 7 in a paper-pen mode. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download answer key and challenge the same through the AISSEE website aissee.nta.nic.in.

The OMR answer sheets, recorded responses, questions and provisional answer keys will be hosted on the portal till March 6.

Candidates who are not satisfied with any answer key may challenge the same by filling an online application form and paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question, at aissee.nta.nic.in, till March 6. Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised final answer key, the result for AISSEE 2021 will be prepared and declared.

Steps to download AISS E E 2021 provisional answer key:

Visit AISSEE website aissee.nta.nic.in Click on ‘Display OMR answer sheet/Challenge recorded response & answer key’ Login with your Application Number and Date of Birth Check and download answer key Click ‘Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key’ and continue as per instructions.

The AISSEE exam is conducted for admissions to Class VI and Class IX in 33 Sainik Schools across the country, for the academic year 2021-22. Sainik Schools are English medium residential schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). They prepare cadets to join the National Defence Academy, Indian Naval Academy and other Training Academies, for Officers.