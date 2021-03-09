Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key and question paper of Paper 1 of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019. The result of SSC JE 2019 was declared last week. Candidates can access the answer key at SSCwebsite ssc.nic.in.

“The candidates may take a print out of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 08.03.2021 (06:00 PM) to 28.03.2021 (06:00 PM),” SSC said.

Candidates have to login using roll number and password to access the final answer key and question paper.

SSC conducted the 2019 JE Paper 1 exam in the Computer Based Mode in October and December last year at various centres all over the country.

In total, 5,681 candidates have qualified for the Paper 2 test, of which 4,750 are for Civil Engineering and 931 for Mechanical/Electrical Engineering post. SSC has already released the cut-off marks and merit list on its website. The merit list contains the name and roll number of the shortlisted candidates.

The Descriptive Paper (Paper-2) of Junior Engineers Examination, 2019 is scheduled to be conducted on March 21 (tentatively). The status of the city of examination and admit card of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the respective Regional Offices.