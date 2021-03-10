Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the e-admit card for the State Service (Main) Exam, 2019. Registered candidates set to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the MPPSC website mppsc.nic.in.

Candidates who have cleared the 2019 SSE preliminary exam are eligible to attempt the Mian exam.

MPPSC will hold the 2019 State Service (Main) examination from March 21 to 16. MPPSC has already released the exam timetable for the Mains exam on its portal and candidates can download the same.

The candidates who clear the main exam will head for the interview round. The MPPSC State Services Exam 2019 is being conducted to fill 330 vacancies in various state government departments.

The Main exam will be held at exam centres in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ratlam, Chindwada, Satna and Shahdol. The first five tests will be held from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM while the last one (Hindi Essay writing) will last till 12.00 PM.

Steps to download MPPSC State Service Mains 2019 admit card:

Visit MPPSC website mppsc.nic.in Go to ‘Download Admit Card’ section and click on the download link

Enter application no and date of birth to login Download admit card and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to MPPSC 2019 State Service (Main) Exam admit card.

Sample question answer book released

MPPSC has also released the revised sample question answer booklets for candidates who will apply for the Mains exam. The answer books for Paper-I, Paper-II, Paper-III, Paper-IV, Paper-V and Paper-VI are available on the Commission’s website and can be accessed through the links attached.