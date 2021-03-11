Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the Computer Based Test (CBT) 2020 admit card for recruitment to various posts — SI, Asst Compiler, Depot Assistant, Class-IV, and others on its official website. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted from March 28 to April 4, 2021. The Board is accepting requests to make corrections to the admit card, if required, till March 20.

EXAM SCHEDULE: Name of the Post Date of CBT Examination Field Assistant III

Field Supervisor Mushroom

Asst Store Keeper

March 28 Depot Assistant

Class-IV March 29, 30 Sub-Inspector

Commercial Taxes (State Taxes Department) March 31 and April 1 Assistant Compiler April 2, 3, 4

“The Examination will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only. The questions will be set in English only. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer,” read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to check the exam schedule.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in Click on “Admit Card/Hall Ticket for Computer Based Test (CBT) for PM Package posts under Notification No 03 of 2020” Key in your application number, DoB and security pin The admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1997 vacancies. The online application process began on December 7, 2020, and concluded on January 25, 2021.