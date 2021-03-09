National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result of the JEE Main 2021 February session on its official website. The JEE Main 2021 was held from February 23 to 26 through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from JEE Main website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As per NTA data, 6.52 lacs candidates were registered for Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in this examination, of which, 6.20 lac appeared for the test. The exam was conducted in 331 cities [including 9 cities outside India] in 828 centres. A total number of 742 Observers, 261 City-Coordinators, 19 Regional Coordinators, six Special Coordinators and two National Coordinators were deployed at these centres to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of the examination.

Here’s JEE Main 2021 topper list.

Six candidates have received a 100 NTA Score in JEE Main February 2021 Exam. Saket Jha from Rajasthan has emerged as the topper in this session of the entrance exam.

NTA has issued the list of State-wise, gender-wise and category-wise toppers and their scores in JEE Main 2021 Paper 1.

NTA scores are normalized scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative

performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are

converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.

“After Feb, March, April, and May Session of JEE (Main)-2021 Exam, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the four NTA Scores in accordance with the policy,” NTA has said.

The registration process for the upcoming March session has been completed. The second session of JEE Main 2021 is scheduled to be conducted from March 15 to 18. The admit card is expected this week.

The candidates will be able to take admissions to various institutions including — Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and other Government Funded Technical Institutions (GFTIs) based on the JEE Mains result.

This year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, JEE Main is being conducted in multiple sessions — February, March, April and May.