National Board of Examinations (NBE) will conclude the online application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) today on its official website today. Aspirants can apply for the entrance exam at the Board’s website nbe.edu.in till 11.55 PM.

NEET PG 2021 will be held on April 18 as a Computer Based Test (CBT) for candidates seeking admission to MD/ MS/ Postgraduate Diploma programmes. The NEET admit card will be issued on April 12. The result is expected to be declared by May 31.

The application process had begun on February 23.

At the time of online submission of application form, the candidate is required to choose the city in which he/she wants to take the test. The choice of city will depend on availability of the test centres in a particular city and the allotment shall be done on first come first serve basis.

Here’s NEET PG 2021 Information Brochure.

Eligibility criteria

A candidate must have an MBBS degree (provisional or permanent) certificate issued by an institute recognised by the Medical Council of India to be eligible for NEET PG 2021. They must also have a similar registration certificate issued by the MCI or State Medical Council. NEET PG 2021 aspirants must also have completed a year’s internship on or before 30 June.

Here’s direct link apply for NEET PG 2021.

Steps to apply for NEET PG 2021: