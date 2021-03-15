The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has announced the result of the CGPSC State Service Prelims examination 2020. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the result on the website psc.cg.gov.in.

The CGPSC State Service prelim exam 2020 was conducted on February 14, 2021. As many as 2,763 candidates have been shortlisted to appear in the CGPSC State Service Mains Exam 2020.

Here’s direct link to check CGPSC Prelims result 2020.

Steps to download CGPSC SSE Prelims 2020 download:



Visit the website psc.cg.gov.in Click on the result link for CGPSC SSE Prelims 2020 Download PDF and check result.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 143 vacancies available for Group A and B for State Civil Service, State Police Service, Chhattisgarh Finance Service, Food Officer/Assistant Director, State Tax Assistant Commissioner, Chief Municipal Officer, Child Development Project Officer Chhattisgarh Subordinate Service, Nayab Tahasildar, Excise Sub Inspector, Deputy Register, and Asst Inspector.