The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the result of the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2021 today, as per media reports. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check their results by the end of the day on the GPAT 2021 official website gpat.nta.nic.in.

Earlier, NTA had released the provisional GPAT 2021 answer key and invited objections against the same, if any, by paying Rs 1000 per key until March 11, 2021.

The GPAT 2021 exam was conducted on February 27 in two shifts – 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

Steps to check the GPAT 2021 result:

Visit the official website gpat.nta.nic.in Click on the “GPAT 2021 result” hyperlink Key in your login credentials and submit The result will be displayed on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

According to a report by INDIA TODAY, the date of the release of the GPAT 2021 result has been mentioned as March 15, 2021, in the official examination calendar of the National Testing Agency.

GPAT is an entrance exam for admission to the Masters (M.Pharma) programme. The GPAT score is accepted by all AICTE/Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) approved/affiliated Institutions.

