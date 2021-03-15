Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the admit card for the basic computer skills test for the 2018 Junior Assistant recruitment. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the OSSSC’s official website osssc.gov.in. “No hard copy of the Admission Letter will be sent to any candidate by post,” read the notification.

The basic computer skill test is scheduled to be conducted on March 21, 2021.

Earlier, the test was scheduled to be conducted on March 7, however, the Commission had to postpone the same due to unspecified reasons.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website osssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on, “Click here to Download Admit Card for the BASIC COMPUTER SKILLS TEST to be held on 21/03/2021 for the post of Junior Assistant-2018” Key in your login credentials and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1,746 vacancies for District/Rarge/Division Cadre posts of Junior Clerk and Junior Assistant in various departments in the government of Odisha. The application process for the same was conducted from December 2018 to January 2019.