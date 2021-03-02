Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has postponed the basic computer skills test for the 2018 Junior Assistant recruitment. The test was scheduled to be held on March 7 (Sunday).

A notice on the OSSSC website osssc.gov.in informs that the date of the test will be notified later and the admit card issued to candidates stand cancelled. “Fresh admission certificate to eligible candidates will be issued later,” the notice reads.

Last week, OSSSC released the merit list of candidates who have been provisionally screened and allowed to appear in the Practical Skill Test, Item No. 2, Basic Computer Skills.

Here’s direct link to OSSSC postponement notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1,746 vacancies for District/Rarge/Division Cadre posts of Junior Clerk and Junior Assistant in various departments in the government of Odisha. The application process for the same was conducted from December 2018 to January 2019.