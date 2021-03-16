The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for undergraduates or NEET UG will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) only once in 2021, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has stated.

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, reported by ANI, Pokhriyal said that NTA under the Ministry of Education conducts NEET in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. However, the NTA has informed that they have not received any memorandum in this regard, as per the response given to the question asked by the BJP MP Lallu Singh.

The NEET UG 2021 will be conducted in 11 languages, including Hindi and English through Pen and Paper mode on August 1 for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS Courses. Aspirants of NEET UG 2021 exam are advised to keep visiting nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in for latest updates.

On the other hand, NEET PG 2021 will be held on April 18 as a Computer Based Test (CBT) for candidates seeking admission to MD/ MS/ Postgraduate Diploma programmes.

Due to the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Joint Entrance Exam (Main) or JEE Main 2021 is being conducted in multiple sessions — February, March, April and May. JEE is held for admission to undergraduate engineering courses.

Here’s NEET UG 2021 notification.