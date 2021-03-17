State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the final result of the 2020 Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment. The interview round was held during March for candidates who cleared the Main written exam.

Candidates who appeared for the interviews can check the result online and download their scorecard from SBI career portal sbi.co.in/web/careers.

A total 2,003 candidates have been declared successful in the recruitment drive for 2000 vacancies of PO at SBI. Candidates had to go through three rounds of selection process — Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Interview/Personality Test.

The SBI PO 2020 merit list includes the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates. Such candidates shall also download the letter issued by the bank.

Details of marks secured by the candidate in Main examination and Interview has also been released at the SBI portal.

Here’s direct link to SBI PO final result merit list.

Here’s direct link to download SBI PO 2020 scorecard.

Here’s direct link to download SBI PO Letter to Successful Candidates.

Steps to download SBI PO 2020 scorecard: