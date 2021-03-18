Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the merit list of the 2020 Stenographer Skill Test. Candidates who appeared for the test can check and download the list of qualified/disqualified candidates on the BSSC website bssc.bih.nic.in. The merit list contains the roll number of the qualified/disqualified candidates.

The BSSC Stenographer skill test, which includes typing and steno test, was held from November 26 to December 2, 2020, for 1,609 candidates.

A total of 183 candidates have cleared the test. BSSC will soon notify the counselling process for the shortlisted candidates on its website. Candidates are advised to keep a track of updates on the portal.

Here’s direct link to BSSC 2020 Stenographer Skill Test merit list.

Steps to download BSSC 2020 Stenographer Skill Test merit list: