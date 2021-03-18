Bihar BSSC 2020 Stenographer Skill Test merit list released, 183 candidates qualify
The BSSC Stenographer skill test, which includes typing and steno test, was held from November 26 to December 2, 2020, for 1,609 candidates.
Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the merit list of the 2020 Stenographer Skill Test. Candidates who appeared for the test can check and download the list of qualified/disqualified candidates on the BSSC website bssc.bih.nic.in. The merit list contains the roll number of the qualified/disqualified candidates.
The BSSC Stenographer skill test, which includes typing and steno test, was held from November 26 to December 2, 2020, for 1,609 candidates.
A total of 183 candidates have cleared the test. BSSC will soon notify the counselling process for the shortlisted candidates on its website. Candidates are advised to keep a track of updates on the portal.
Here’s direct link to BSSC 2020 Stenographer Skill Test merit list.
Steps to download BSSC 2020 Stenographer Skill Test merit list:
- Visit BSSC website bssc.bih.nic.in
- Click on the link ‘List of candidates Qualified/Disqualified in Stenographer(Skill Test)‘
- Download the merit list PDF
- Check merit list using roll number.