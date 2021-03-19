Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to different posts in various Central government departments.

In total, five vacancies for the post of Lady Medical Officer (2), Principal Design Officer (1), Ship Surveyor cum-Deputy Director General (1) and Assistant Architect (1) have been notified. Candidates are advised to read the recruitment advertisement carefully before applying.

Candidates can apply at the UPSC website upsconline.nic.in till April 1. Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 25 only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using online payment options.

Here’s UPSC recruitment 2021 notification.

UPSC recruitment details Post Vacancies Age limit Qualification Lady Medical Officer (Family Welfare), Directorate General of Armed Forces Medical Services, Ministry of Defence 2 33 (i) A recognized Medical qualification.

(ii) Completion of Compulsory rotating internship Principal Design Officer (Electrical), Integrated Headquarters (Navy), Directorate of Civilian Personnel, Ministry of Defence 1 45 (i) Degree in Electrical/ Electronics/ Telecommunication Engineering;

(ii) Ten years practical experience in design/installation/ construction of ships. Ship Surveyor cum-Deputy Director General (Technical) Directorate General of Shipping, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways 1 45 EDUCATIONAL: Degree in Naval Architecture. EXPERIENCE: Eight years practical experience in design, communication, survey and repairs of Ships carried out in ship building or ship repairing yards or any Design or survey Organization after the period of degree course. Assistant Architect, Office of Chief Architect, Department of Urban Planning(Architect Wing), Chandigarh Administration 1 35 EDUCATIONAL: (i) Degree in Architecture or an equivalent diploma. (ii) Should be registered with the Council of Architecture. EXPERIENCE: Two years experience under a Registered Architect .

Steps to apply for UPSC recruitment 2021:

Visit UPSC recruitment website UPSConline.nic.in Click on the link ‘ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS’ Click on ‘Apply Now’ next to the desired post Fill the application form, upload documents and submit Pay the application fee Download the submitted form and take printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for UPSC recruitment 2021.