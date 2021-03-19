The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has made changes to the schedule of the 31st Judicial Services Main examination 2020.

The Hindu Law & Muhammadan Law and Law of Transfer of Property & Principal of Equity, Law of Trusts and Specific Relief scheduled on April 11 will now be held on April 13. The schedule of the rest of the papers will remain the same, BPSC has said.

The Commission had earlier released the timetable of the 31st Judicial Services Main examination 2020. Candidates can check and download the schedule from the BPSC’s official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted from April 8, 9, 10, 12 and 13 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The 31st Judicial Services Main exam admit card will be made available to download from March 25 on the BPSC’s official website.

Here’s BPSC exam schedule revision notice.

Here’s direct link to check the BPSC 31st Judicial Services Mains exam schedule.

BPSC 31st Judicial Services Mains schedule: Date Shift-I 10.AM to 1.00 PM Shift-II 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM April 8 General Hindi General English April 9 General Knowledge Elementary General Science April 10 Law of Evidence & Procedure Constitutional & Administrative Law of India April 12 Law of Contract & Torts Commercial Law April 13 Hindu Law & Muhammadan Law Law of Transfer of Property & Principal of Equity, Law of Trusts and Specific Relief

The BPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 221 vacancies.

According a notification released earlier, a total of 2,379 candidates qualified for BPSC 31st Judicial Services Mains 2020 and the registration process for the exam was concluded on March 18.