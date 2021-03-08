Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the call letter for the Assistant Engineer (Civil) 2017 recruitment interview phase-2 round. Eligible candidates can download their interview call letter from the BPSC website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The call letters have been released for 990 candidates appearing in the interview between March 15-20 under Assistant Engineer (Civil) Competitive Examination. The candidates are required to present original documents along with the call letter at the interview venue.

Last week, BPSC had released the interview schedule for the recruitment exam. The interview round is scheduled for more than 1,600 candidates from March 15-20 and April 5-19 in two shifts — from 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM.

Here’s direct link to check and download interview schedule for Phase-II.

Here’s direct link to download BPSC Assistant Engineer (Civil) interview call letter.

Steps to download BPSC AE Civil interview call letter:



Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Interview Letter” link Enter 6-Digit Roll Number and submit Download interview call letter and take a printout.

BPSC Assistant Engineer Main exam answer keys were released on December 19, 2020. The exam was conducted from August 5 to August 9, 2019. BPSC released two separate notifications on September 13, 2019, for recruitment for Assistant Engineering positions. Both the notification are for vacancies for Minor Water Resources Department, Govt of Bihar for 28 positions for Mechanical and Civil Engineers.