The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the NTPC 2019 phase 6 examination schedule on the official websites. The Board is set to conduct Phase 6 of the 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) on April 1, 3, 5, 6, 7 and 8 for approximately 6 lakh candidates. Candidates can check and download the schedule from the RRB website rrbcdg.gov.in.

According to the official notification, the link to view the exam city and date and downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all regional RRB websites today at 9.00 PM.

Candidates will be able to download their respective e-call letters four days prior to the examination i.e. March 28.

The eligible candidates for RRB NTPC Phase 6 exam will receive necessary information via e-mail or on the mobile number given in their online application. Candidates can also utilise the facility of ‘help desk’ in case of a clarification.

Steps to download RRB NTPC phase 6 exam schedule:

Visit the RRB official website rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on, “CEN-01/2019 - Notice on 6th Phase of 1st Stage CBT (NTPC Graduate & Under Graduate Posts)” The schedule will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

RRB NTPC 2019 recruitment:

The RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exams are being held for 35,208 posts which include positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master.

The RRB NTPC exam is being held in multiple phases till March. The phase 1 exams were conducted from December 28 to January 13, phase 2 exams from January 16 to January 30, phase 3 exams from January 31 to February 12, phase 4 exams till March 3, and the phase 5 exam will continue till March 27.

