Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the CRP PO/MT-X scorecard on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the IBPS PO/MT interview round can check and download the scorecard from the official website ibps.in till March 30.

The recruitment examination (Mains) for the post of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee was conducted on February 4, 2021. The examination result was declared on February 18. The qualified candidates were called for the interview round.

The CRP X PO/MT 2020 recruitment drive was being conducted to fill a total of 1,167 vacancies for 11 participating banks. The last day to apply to participate in the recruitment process was August 26, 2020. The preliminary exam was conducted on October 3, 10, and 11.

Steps to download the IBPS PO/MT 2020 scorecard:

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on IBPS PO/MT Interview Score Card 2021 Login using Registration No/Roll No and date of birth The scorecard will appear on the screen Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the IBPS PO/MT 2020 scorecard.