The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2020 interview schedule and admit card on its official website. Candidates who have been declared qualified for the interview round can check and download the schedule and admit card from UPPSC’s official website uppsc.up.nic.in till April 8.

According to the official notification, the interview has been scheduled to be conducted from April 1 to 8, 2021, in two shifts — from 9.00 AM and 1.00 PM.

The eligible candidates are required to download and bring their admit card, certification form, preference form and other educational documents during the interview round.

A total of 4589 candidates appeared for the Mains examination, of which, 845 candidates were declared qualified for the interview round.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 487 vacancies. The examination was conducted between January 21 to 25 in two shifts — from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM at different centres located in Lucknow, Prayagraj, and Ghaziabad.

Steps to download PCS 2020 interview admit card:

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD INTERVIEW LETTER FOR ADVT. NOA-1/E-1/2020, COMBINED STATE /UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES EXAM-2020” Key in your login credentials and submit The admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

