The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination (Mains) 2020 result on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result from UPPSC’s official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

A total of 4589 candidates appeared for the examination, of which, 845 candidates have been declared qualified for the interview round.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 487 vacancies. The examination was conducted between January 21 to 25 in two shifts — from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PMat different centres located in Lucknow, Prayagraj, and Ghaziabad.

Steps to check the UPPSC 2020 examination result:

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homep0age, click on, “LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR INTERVIEW IN COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES EXAM.-2020” The list of qualified candidates will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

According to the official notification, the interview round will begin from April 1, 2021. The Commission will soon be releasing the detailed notification for the same.

UPPSC had released the preliminary exam results for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Service (PCS) 2020 in November last year. A total number of 5.95 lakh candidates had participated in the exam of which 5,393 candidates were declared successful.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.