Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will soon announce the ICAI CA intermediate examination result 2021 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their results from ICAI’s official website on March 26 or 27, 2021.

Taking to Twitter, ICAI wrote, “Results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination(Old course & New Course) held in January 2021 are likely to be declared on Friday, the 26th March 2021(evening)/Saturday the 27th March 2021 Detail https://resource.cdn.icai.org/64053exam240321.pdf”

To access the result on the official websites — icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in, candidates will have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number.

Arrangements have also been made for the candidates of Intermediate Examination (Old course & New Course) desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from 24th March 2021. All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result, read the official notification.

Steps to check ICAI CA Intermediate result:

