Today, March 25, is the last day for candidates to apply for the Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) recruitment to 2380 Fireman posts. Candidates can register for the post online at csbc.bih.nic.in.

The Bihar CSBC Fireman recruitment exam 2021 will be held on June 6. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2,380 vacancies, of which, 893 vacancies are for females and 1,487 vacancies are for male candidates.

Here’s Bihar CSBC Fireman recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age Limit: The candidate should not be less than the age of 18 years and not more than the age of 25 years as of August 1, 2020. Upper age relaxation applicable for candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification: The applicants must have passed Class 12 from any recognised board/ institution or have an equivalent qualification.

Physical standards

For Male Candidates: Height: The candidates must be 165 cms in height. Relaxation to candidates falling under the reserved category. Chest: 81-86 cms

The candidates must be 165 cms in height. Relaxation to candidates falling under the reserved category. 81-86 cms For Female Candidates: Height: The candidates must be 155 cms in height. Weight: The candidates must not be less than 48 kg.

Selection procedure



The selection process will involve a preliminary written exam conducted by CSBC followed by a physical measurement and efficiency test for candidates who clear the written exam. The written exam will consist of 100 marks and 100 MCQ questions. The final merit list will be prepared based on the performance on the written exam and PET/PST.

Here’s direct link to apply for Bihar CSBC Fireman recruitment 2021.

Steps to apply for Bihar CSBC Fireman recruitment 2021: