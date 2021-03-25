Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the ACF/ RFO 2019 final result on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the interview round can check and download the result from the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The interview was conducted from March 8 to 10 in two shifts — 10.00 AM and 2.00 PM. A total of 111 candidates were declared qualified for the interview round, however, 13 candidates were marked absent. The recruitment drive was being conducted to fill a total of 55 posts, of which 2 vacancies were for ACF posts and 53 for RFO posts.

According to the official notification, a total of 52 candidates have been shortlisted, of which, 2 are for ACF posts and 49 for RFO posts.

Earlier, UPPSC 2019 ACF/RFO Mains result was released. A total of 111 candidates were declared qualified for the interview round. The exam was held from October 15-29 for 197 candidates.

Steps to download ACF/RFO final result:

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “LIST OF SELECTED CANDIDATES IN A.C.F./R.F.O. EXAM 2019” The result will appear on the screen in PDF format Download and take a printout for future refernce

