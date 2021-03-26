West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the schedule of three upcoming civil service exams to be held in May and June. These exams have been postponed due to the state Assembly elections due in April.

The West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Preli.) Examination, 2021, was scheduled to be held on March 21, the West Bengal Audit & Accounts Service Recruitment (Preli.), Examination, 2020, on April 11, and the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Main) Examination, 2020, was scheduled from April 24 to 28, 2021.

However, WBPSC decided to postpone the following examinations till May 15 “owing to pre-occupation of the administrative machinery with activities related to conduct of the ensuing Assembly General Elections in the State”.

Here’s WBPSC 2021 revised exam schedule.