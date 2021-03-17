Today, March 17, is the last day to apply at the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) website for recruitment of Fishery Extention Officers for the West Bengal Junior Fisheries Service Cadre Grade-II under the state Fisheries, Aquaculture, Aquatic Resources and Fishing Harbours Department.

Interested candidates can apply at the WBPSC website wbpsc.gov.in.

WBPSC has notified 100 vacancies for the post of Fishery Extention Officer in the pay scale of Level-10 (Rs 32,100 – Rs 82,900).

Here’s WBPSC Fishery Extention Officer recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: An applicant shall not more than 39 years as of January 2021.

Educational qualification:

(a) Must have Four Year Bachelor’s Degree in Fishery Science from a recognized University.

(b) Must have knowledge of Fisheries, Aquaculture, Aquatic Resources and Fishing Harbour in West Bengal.

(c) Must be able to read and write Bengali or Nepali.

Application fee

A candidate has to pay Rs 160 as an application fee, except for specified reserved category candidates.

Method of selection

WBPSC will conduct a Preliminary Screening Test (PST) followed by an interview round. Date of Examination/Interview will be notified later at the Commission’s website.

Steps to apply for WBPSC Fishery Extention Officer recruitment 2021: