Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2021 e-admit card on its official website. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website upsc.gov.in till April 18, 2021.

According to the statement by the Commission, the candidates are required to bring a printout of their e-admit card along with the (original) Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-admit card, in each session to secure admission to the examination hall.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 18 in two shifts — 10.00 AM and 2.00 PM, however, the candidates will have to enter the examination venue 10 minutes before the scheduled time of the examination i.e., 9.50 AM and 1.50 PM.

The UPSC NDA and Naval Academy Exam 2021 is being held for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 147th Course, and for the 109th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from January 2, 2022.

Steps to download the e-admit card:

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in Click on “e - Admit Card: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2021” Click on “Click Here” written against “National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2021” Read the important instructions and click on Yes Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the e-admit card.

The examination will consist of a total of 900 marks. The Maths section will carry 300 marks and the General Ability Test will have 600 marks. The questions will be objective in nature and the test will be conducted for 2 hours 30 minutes each, reports JAGRAN Josh. There will be negative marking for wrong answers marked.

According to the UPSC exam notification, there are approximately 370 vacancies at the Pune-based National Defence Academy which includes 208 for Army, 42 for Navy and 120 for Air Force (including 28 for ground duties). On the other hand, there are 30 vacancies at Naval Academy under the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme.

The result of the written part of the exam is likely to be declared in the month of June.

Earlier this month, the Commission had also released the result of NDA, Naval Academy Exam (I) 2020. The recruitment drive was being held to fill a total of 418 vacancies, of which, 370 were NDA vacancies and 48 Naval Academy vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.