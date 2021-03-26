Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the ICAI CA Intermediate examination result 2021 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination held in January can check and download their results from ICAI’s official websites.

To access the result on the official websites — icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in, candidates will have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number.

Arrangements have also been made for the candidates of Intermediate Examination (Old course & New Course) desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from March 24. All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result, read an earlier official notification.

Results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination (Old course & New Course) held in January 2021 declared. Same can be accessed at the following websites. https://t.co/344CfPdhymhttps://t.co/sxQNhLv0uqhttps://t.co/HS8oDSRLZn — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) March 26, 2021

Here’s direct link to ICAI CA Intermediate exam 2021 result.

Steps to check ICAI CA Intermediate 2021 result:

Visit the official website icai.nic.in Click on the result link for the relevant exam Enter your login credentials and submit The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Earlier this week, ICAI released the CA Foundation and Final results on its portals. The exam was also held in January this year.