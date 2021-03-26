The Consortium of National Law Universities has extended the deadline for submission of online applications for the Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2021.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the exam at the CNLU website consortiumofnlus.ac.in till April 30. An online application fee of Rs 4,000 and Rs 3,500 is applicable for open and reserved category candidates respectively.

CLAT 2021 will be conducted on June 13 from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. Earlier, the entrance exam date was set at May 9 but was postponed due to a clash with the CBSE board exams.

CLAT is conducted for admission to five-year integrated LLB and LLM courses at participating institutions. A total of 22 National Law Universities (NLUs) consider CLAT score for admission to BA LLB, B.Sc LLB, BBA LLB, B.Com LLB, BSW LLB, and LLM programmes. NLUs offer 2,538 seats in the LLB course and 742 seats in the LLM course.

Eligibility

Students who have appeared for Class 12 final examinations in 2020 or will appear for the board examinations in 2021 are eligible to apply for the law entrance test. Candidates are required to score 45% marks or its equivalent grade in the qualifying examination. For SC and ST candidates, the required mark is 40%.

For LLM admission through CLAT 2021 PG, candidates are required to have an LLB degree with at least 50% marks or equivalent grade. A 5% relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates.

Information regarding the details of intake, reservation policies and the courses offered along with the fee structures of various participating National Law Universities is available in the Information Brochure which can be accessed from the official website of CLAT and also from the websites of the participating NLUs. The candidates are, therefore, advised to thoroughly go through the rules, policies and the fee structure of the participating NLUs before filling in the application form for UG courses.

