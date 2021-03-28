The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has postponed the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2021 set to be held on April 25.

The state Department of Education said in a statement that the decision to postpone REET 2021 was taken to give a change to the economically weaker section (EWS category) to apply for the exam. The application process for the EWS category for REET 2021 would begin soon, the statement said.

As per the notice, the revised date of REET 2021 is June 20 (Sunday).

रीट परीक्षा की नई तिथि 20 जून 2021 pic.twitter.com/1ytGlNjsTN — Dept of Education, Rajasthan (@rajeduofficial) March 27, 2021

There are two exams to be held for the state teachers’ eligibility test. The candidates who clear Paper 1 (Level 2) will be eligible to teach Classes 6 to 8 while the candidates who clear Paper 2 (Level 1) will be eligible to teach Classes 1 to 5.