The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the draft answer key of the screening test for Junior Engineer recruitment on its official website. APSC Junior Engineer Screening Test 2020 for Civil, Mechanical and Electrical posts was held on March 21.

The answer key for General Studies, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Electrical Engineering papers along with the ‘Answer Key Claim Format’ have been uploaded in APSC’s website apsc.nic.in.

Candidates can raise objections to the answer key by submitting the correct answers as per his/her opinion along with supporting documents/papers etc. to substantiate the claim to the undersigned personally or by post or E-mail to apscanskeyclaim@gmail.com latest by April 3.

“No claim for correction of Answer Key will be entertained if the same is not supported by specific documents. Reference to any website or any unspecified documents will not be entertained. No objection will be received after the last date i.e. 03/04/2021,” APSC said in its notice.

Here’s APSC JE 2020 Screening Test answer key notice.

Links to answer keys:

General studies

GS SERIES-A

GS SERIES-B

GS SERIES-C

GS SERIES-D

Civil

Civil Engineering-A

Civil Engineering-B

Civil Engineering-C

Civil Engineering-D

Mechanical

Mechanical Engineering-A

Mechanical Engineering-B

Mechanical Engineering-C

Mechanical Engineering-D

Electrical

Electrical Engineering-A

Electrical Engineering-B

Electrical Engineering-C

Electrical Engineering-D

APSC is conducting the recruitment drive to hire 12 Junior Engineers (6 Mechanical, 3 Civil and 3 Electrical) in the Directorate of Inland Water Transport, Assam under the Transport Department.