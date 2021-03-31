All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will conclude the registration process for admission to PG courses of Institutes of National Importance (INIs) for the July session 2021 today. Interested candidates can apply for the INI Combined Entrance Test online at aiimsexams.ac.in till 5.00 PM.

“Applicants who have applied earlier and whose Registration and Basic Candidate Information have been accepted for January 2019, July 2019, January 2020, July 2020 session and January 2021 session are not required to fill the Registration and Basic candidate information again. They will have to complete the application form only after Generation of fresh Exam Unique Code (EUC) for INI-CET July 2021 session which will start at later date to be announced,” AIIMS said in its notice.

Moreover, those candidates who have done registration and Basic Candidate Information for January 2021 session and whose registration and Basic Candidate Information was incomplete or rejected due to “Incomplete/invalid Images” are also allowed to complete their registration.

Here’s direct link to INI CET July 2021 notification.

Steps to apply for INI CET July 2021 session:

Visit AIIMS website aiimsexams.ac.in Go to ‘Academic Courses’ section and click on INI CET Enter the Registration section and register using personal details Fill application form, upload documents Pay the application fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for INI CET July 2021.

About INI CET:

INI-CET is a Combined Entrance Test (CET) for admission into postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS] at Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and all new AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru. The INI-CET is conducted twice a year usually in the month of May for admission for July session in the same year and month of November for admission starting January next year.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.