All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the INI CET 2021 counselling round 2 results for seat allocation to medical courses on January 4. The MBBS aspirants can check their result at the official website aiimsexams.org.

The seat allotment list of INI CET contains details like roll number, rank, category, the allotted institute, and subject of the candidates.

Here’s the direct link to INI CET 2021 result.

Steps to download AIIMS INI CET 2021 result:

Visit the official website aiimsexams.org. Click on INI CET round two result link available in the ‘Important announcement’ section. INI CET counselling result is displayed on the screen.’ Candidates can search for INI CET rank using Ctrl+F keys. If selected, verify the details such as allotted and candidate category, college allotted, and others

The unreserved candidates are offered the medical seats for Doctor of Medicine (MD) / Master of Science (MS)/Masters of Chirurgiae Ch(6 years)/DM(6 years starting at 3020 and for MDS at 02. Selected MBBS candidates need to accept the offer by January 8 upto 5 pm and pay the fee by January 9. In case the candidates fail to submit their admission fee that seat will be declared vacant.

Round two for admission to vacant seats in the affiliated colleges was held on the basis of preferences filled by the candidates.

Eight branches of AIIMS, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh ( PGIMER ) Chandigarh, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) Bengaluru, and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Puducherry are amongst the affiliated institutes.