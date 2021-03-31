Today, the Indian Institute of Science or IISc Bangalore will conclude the online application process for its MTech in Quantum Technology course under its IISc Quantum Technology Initiative (IQTI). Interested and eligible candidates can apply at admissions.iisc.ac.in.

The MTech in Quantum Technology course will commence in August 2021 for a 2-year multi-disciplinary program, including a project at the end.

The program will have the following four thrust areas: Quantum Computation and Simulation, Quantum Communications, Quantum Measurement and Sensing and Materials for Quantum Technologies.

Eligibility Criteria:

Eligibility requirements include a BE, BTech or equivalent degree in any engineering discipline, or four-year BS, MSc or equivalent degree in any science discipline, along with a valid score of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) and a strong mathematical background.

IISc will select candidates on the basis of the GATE score (70 per cent weightage) and a personal interview (30 per cent weightage).

The programme will be hosted by the Department of Instrumentation and Applied Physics of IISc. The proposed intake is 20 students.

Here’s the direct link to check the IISc MTech in Quantum Technology advertisement.

Steps to apply for IISc MTech in Quantum Technology:

Visit the admission portal of IISc admissions.iisc.ac.in Click on ‘Admissions 2021’ — ‘Apply to PG Programme’ Click on the registration tab Select course, fill the application form and submit Download the application and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

For more details on IISc’s MTech in Quantum Technology, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.