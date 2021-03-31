Today is the last day to challenge the draft answer key released by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) for the State Services Preliminary Examination 2020 Paper 1 and 2 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the answer key on the official website mpsc.gov.in and raise objections.

The MPSC State Services Preliminary Examination 2020 was conducted on March 21.

According to the official notification, the candidates may raise objections, if any, against the released answer key through offline mode as per the format given by the Commission. Objections in other formats will not be entertained.

Here’s the direct link to check and download the objection form.

Steps to check the MPSC Prelims 2020 answer key:

Here’s the direct link to MPSC Prelims-2020, Paper-1 answer key.

Here’s the direct link to MPSC Prelims-2020, Paper-2 answer key.

The State Service Exam or the MPSC Rajyaseva Exam is conducted by the commission to recruit Group A and Group B officers in the various administrative branches of the Maharashtra state government. There are a total of 200 vacancies available.