RBI Grade B Phase-I 2021 mark sheet released for General-DR candidates
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the mark sheets of candidates who appeared in the RBI Officer Grade-B Phase-I recruitment exam 2021. Candidates can download their mark sheet online at opportunities.rbi.org.in.
The result of the RBI Officer Grade-B Phase-I exam was declared on March 13. The exam was held on March 6.
RBI has however released the mark sheet and cut-off marks only of the Officers in Gr B (DR)- General exam.
Candidates who have cleared the phase 1 exam will head to the phase 2 exam. The RBI Phase-II examination is scheduled to be held on April 1 for Officers in Gr B (DR)- General, March 31 for Officers in Gr B (DR) – DEPR and DSIM.
Steps to download RBI Grade B (General) Phase-I mark sheet:
- Visit RBI website opportunities.rbi.org.in
- Click on ‘Result’ tab under ‘Current Vacancies’ section
- Click on the mark sheet link
- Enter roll number and date of birth to download mark sheet
- Check cut-off marks given for the exam.
As per the notification released earlier, the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 322 vacancies at RBI of Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General, Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR, and Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM.