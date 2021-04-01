The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector, Platoon Commander and Fire Officer-II on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at the UPPRPB website uppbpb.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 9534 vacancies, of which, 9027 vacancies are for the post of Sub Inspector, 484 for Platoon Commander and 23 for Fire Officer-II.

UPPRPB will conclude the application process on April 30.

Here’s UPPRPB recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age Limit:

The candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be more than the age of 28 years as on July 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved criteria.

Educational Qualification:

For SI/ Platoon Commander: The candidate should hold a Bachelor’s Degree from any recognised university or its equivalent.

Fire Officer-II: The candidates should hold a Bachelor’s Degree (Science) from any recognised university or its equivalent.

Application fee

The candidates have to pay the application fee of Rs 400.

Selection process

The selection process will consist of an online written examination followed by document verification and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

The online written examination will consist of a total of 400 marks. Candidates who fail to achieve a minimum of 35% in the individual subject and 50% in total will not be shortlisted for the recruitment process.

Steps to apply for UP Police SI, PC, Fire Officer recruitment 2021: