Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to 55 vacancies of Child Development Project Officer in the state Social Welfare Department. The application process had started on March 5.

Candidates can apply at the BPSC website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. An application fee of Rs 600 is to be paid with the form.

Here’s BPSC Child Development Project Officer recruitment 2021 notice.

Eligibility criteria

Age: Minimum 21 as of August 2021. For male candidates, the upper age limit is 37 while for females it is 40.

Educational qualification: Bachelor’s degree in any course.

Selection procedure

BPSC will recruit candidates based on a preliminary exam, followed by main exam and personality test/interview round.

Here’s direct link to BPSC CDPO recruitment 2021 application.

Steps to apply for BPSC CDO recruitment 2021: