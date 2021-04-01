Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the list of qualified candidates in the 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2014 to appear for the Physical Test (PT) round. Candidates can check and download the list from the official website bssc.bih.nic.in.

As per the official notification, a total of 4900 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Physical Test. More details such as date, time and venue of the PT round will soon be made available to the candidates on the official website.

Earlier, the Commission has released the BSSC Inter-Level (Mains) 2014 result, in which a total of 52784 candidates were declared qualified.

Steps to check the qualified candidates’ list for PT:

Visit the official website bssc.bih.nic.in Click on the “Notice Board” section Click on, “Click here to view List of candidates Shortlisted for Physical Test...” The list will appear on the screen in PDF format Check and download the list Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check the list of shortlisted candidates.

The 1st Inter-Level Combined Competitive (Main) Exams 2014 was conducted on December 25, 2020, to fill a total of 12,041 vacancies of LDC, Clerk, Stenographer, forest guard, and various other posts, reports Hindustan Times.

