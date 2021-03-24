Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the Stenographer 2020 counselling schedule on its official website. Candidates who have been declared qualified for counselling can check and download the schedule from BSSC’s website bssc.bih.nic.in.

Earlier, the Commission released the Stenographer 2020 Skill Test merit list. The BSSC Stenographer skill test, which includes typing and steno test, was held from November 26 to December 2, 2020, for 1,609 candidates.

Here’s direct link to BSSC 2020 Stenographer Skill Test merit list.

According to the official website, the Stenographer 2020 counselling has been scheduled to be conducted on April 6 in two shifts — 10.00 AM and 2.00 PM.

Candidates are required to fill the form available on the official website and present it along with the documents such as admit card for the written test, class 10 and 12 marksheet, cast certificate, residence certificate and others.

Here’s the direct link to check the official notification.

Steps to download the schedule:

Here’s the direct link to check the BSSC 2020 Stenographer counselling schedule.